Watch: How electronics could change the voting system

This Sunday is set to be the last time counting agents have to go through the time-consuming task of manually assigning each and every single ballot sheet to a particular candidate’s pigeon-hole.

Gone will be the days of party agents furiously banging on the perspex behind counting agents to flag a disputed vote.

Final preparations are under way at the Naxxar Counting Hall for what will be the last manual vote count in Malta for a national election. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that a tender has been issued for vote-counting machines capable of processing the votes of a whole district in a mere 35 seconds.

The parameters included the retention of the current ballot system, where voters list their preferences by writing numbers on a paper ballot sheet.

The new system is set to make its debut in two years’ time for the 2019 MEP elections

The software will instantly recognise the numbers written by each candidate’s name, and assign all the votes according to preference automatically.

Political parties will either have access to the software used by the Electoral Commission, or be able to develop their own software in order to double-check the process.

Both parties have emphasised to the Electoral Commission that the quality of the system should be the major priority rather than the speed with which the final result is published.

The system must be accurate, fair and transparent and ensure that outputs are verifiable, both parties stressed.

Each vote counted by the machines will be assigned a unique identifier. This will make it easy for any disputed votes to be checked manually.

The single-transferable vote system in Malta is a complicated method, which sees votes transferred from one candidate to another in a time-consuming process. The only other country that uses it for general elections is Ireland.

At present, around 12 hours are required for the official result of the first count and up to four days for the full result of all counts – which in the past few elections have gone up to 25 counts.

Sources within the Electoral Commission told this paper that the new system could see the full results being published by Sunday evening.

The actual voting process is not set to change, however, as both parties are resisting the full introduction of e-voting.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Professor of mathematics Josef Lauri said the problem with e-voting was that some of the top global experts in cryptography felt it was possible to “hack” an election.

While there may be little interest in “hacking” a Maltese action, bigger elections like those in the US may attract hackers’ attention if e-voting were used, Prof. Lauri said.

Prof. Lauri said there were still many issues with online voting but even if it were not introduced, solutions such as embassy voting should be found for people living abroad.

However, the system to count votes electronically could change the way in which excess votes are transferred from candidates who get elected, he explained, which is currently a random process.