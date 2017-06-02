Unprofessional chiropractor ordered to pay patient €75,000

A man who suffered a 25 per cent permanent disability after undergoing chiropractic care has been awarded more than €75,000 in damages by Madam Justice Jacqueline Padovani Grima in the First Hall of the Civil Court.

Simon Grech told the court that he had attended a chiropractic clinic run by Dominic Humphreys to obtain treatment after he suffered a neck injury while playing squash in February 1994. Mr Grech claimed that Mr Humphreys had manipulated his neck without taking any X-Rays and without consulting any of Mr Grech's medical notes.

As a result, Mr Grech claimed that he had suffered a permanent disability and had even had to undergo spinal surgery overseas. He requested the court to condemn Mr Humphreys to pay him damages.

Madam Justice Padovani Grima found in favour of Mr Grech after taking into consideration the conclusions reached by the medical expert who had examined him and after hearing evidence given by Mr Grech's medical consultants.

It resulted, said the court, that Mr Humphreys had shown lack of professionalism and lack of prudence when he had mobilised Mr Grech's neck without consulting the X-Rays and radiological report.

He had also failed to provide Mr Grech with adequate information about the procedure and any possible complications that could arise. As a result of this manipulation, Mr Grech had to twice undergo spinal surgery overseas to correct the damage caused but was still considered as having a 25 per cent permanent disability.

The court ordered Mr Humphreys to pay Mr Grech €75,646.65 in damages.