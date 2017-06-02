Today's front pages

With the law banning the publication of political content a day before the general election, local newspapers lead with altogether different news items on their front pages today.

The Times of Malta reports that the parents of a German teen found dead at Dingli Cliffs last year are calling for an investigation into why their son's body was returned to them in Germany with organs missing.

In a secondary story, an EU-wide survey reveals that half of Maltese believe women often 'make up or exaggerate' rape claims.

The Malta Independent writes that investigators found indications of precarious working conditions among Playmobil Malta's home workers.

L-Orizzont reports on the Fiscal Advisory Council's estimations that government projections predicting a surplus to 2020 are plausible.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that hospital patients have already voted, with assistant electoral commissioners due to cast their vote today.