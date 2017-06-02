Sisters return to Malta, 65 years after migrating to the US

Left to right: Aunt Mary Borg, Marianne Cassans, Louis Caruana, Dorothy Caruana, Marie Hagan, Edith Ferraro, Carmen Caruana, Aunt Lilly, and bottom: Alex Caruana and Rosanne Debono.

Sixty-five years after they left for the US with their mother and four siblings, two women have returned to the island that held a special place in their hearts for all those years.

It was June 27, 1952, when 12-year-old Edith and 14-year-old Marie (then Caruana) bid farewell to post-war Malta and set off on an ‘adventure’ that completely changed the course of their lives.

Edith Ferraro and Marie Hagan have returned to pay a visit after 65 years. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Their brother Edgar had already crossed the Atlantic, and their family members in America sponsored their move to the US.

Together with their brother Alex, mother Carmen and siblings Dorothy, Marianne and Louis, the two featured in a Times of Malta story on June 28, 1952.

“Emigration to North America resumed yesterday morning, when the 25,000-ton liner Nea Hellas called in and embarked 121 passengers for Canada and the US,” the story read.

Originally from Birkirkara, the Caruanas featured in a photo published alongside the article.

Bidding farewell to their friends in Malta was the saddest part, recalled Edith Ferraro, 77, and Marie Hagan, 79.

Their father, Joseph, died suddenly soon after the war, and their mother had just suffered a stroke which paralysed half her body. The family left the island for greener pastures. It took them 13 days to reach New York.

One of Ms Ferraro’s first glimpses of New York City was of the Statue of Liberty, which she saw through a crack in the ship’s railing. “It was the most striking thing we had ever seen… You feel fear, happiness and anxiety all at once, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You are so young, you start thinking: am I going to belong here?” she told this newspaper on her first trip back to Malta.

Ms Ferraro is in Malta with her sister Ms Hagan, the latter’s son Ken, and his family. Ken and his wife, Tracy, are the ones who planned out the overdue trip for the sisters.

They explained that as all of them got on with their lives, bringing up their own families, “life got in the way” whenever they planned to come to Malta.

“But don’t kid yourself, there’s always a place here,” Ms Ferraro said, putting her hand on her chest, adding: “Malta is always here. You never, ever forget your little island. We never forgot. But America was very good to us.”

Ms Ferraro said they settled easily in New York. Their most vivid memory remains their mother’s resilience. Despite her paralysis, she was the “strength and pillar” of the family.

Their departure was reported in the Times of Malta of June 28, 1952.

Asked about any traditions that had made their way to the US with them, Ms Hagan said she definitely kept up Maltese cooking, with baked pasta being a favourite with her kids.

And what was the first thing they noticed when they landed?

“There are definitely many more buildings… When we left, some places had turned to rubble. And I remember the place being a lot quieter,” Ms Hagan added.

After 65 years away, the sisters will be kept quite busy touring the island, with a visit to San Anton on their to-do list.

They also hope to find their father’s grave, stop at Għajn Tuffieħa and visit the street where they were raised.

They would also like to get in touch with any childhood friends who remember the Caruana family from Fleur-de-Lys Road in Birkirkara. Their house was across from the Railway Station Gardens (L-Istazzjon). Friends can call them on 9963 3605.