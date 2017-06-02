Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 10:50

Pedestrian grievously injured in Gudja traffic accident

59-year-old rushed to Mater Dei

A woman was grievously hurt this morning after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Triq il-Palazz in Gudja. 

The 59-year-old Għaxaq woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after she was hit by a Toyota Hi Ace pick up being driven by a 44-year-old Żurrieq man. 

Police said they were called to the scene at 6.45am. An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei hospital, where she is being treated. 

Investigations are ongoing, police said. 

