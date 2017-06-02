Ongoing dispute lands man in trouble

An ongoing dispute between two men landed one of them in trouble when, blinded by rage, he drove his car into the vehicle of his adversary when the latter denied him access to his home.

Carmel Albert Mifsud, 49, was found guilty of having voluntarily damaged third party property and with having afterwards driven away from the scene of the incident which took place one morning in October 2012.

The court heard how a long-festering argument between the two men was made worse when one day Mr Mifsud turned up in a temper outside the other man's home in Żebbuġ. His anger allegedly spilled over when his knocking at the door remained unanswered. Finally, the man returned to his car and as he drove off, he rammed his adversary's vehicle which was parked outside.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, heard the victim and his wife testify as to how they had silently witnessed the arrival of the accused outside their house. After failing to open the door, they had sensed the man's anger as evidenced even by his foul language.

The couple watched Mr Mifsud get into his car and had just turned away to phone the police when they heard a noise which brought them rushing outside. They immediately realised that their car was damaged and that the accused was nowhere in sight.

A police sergeant later testified that the damages incurred by the victim's car corresponded to those discovered on the accused's vehicle. Total repair costs had amounted to €1,528. When questioned by the police, Mr Mifsud had chosen to remain silent.

The court declared that all evidence pointed towards the accused's 'positive indirect intention' to cause damage to his adversary's car. The court found the accused guilty and condemned him to a 10-month jail term suspended for 18 months. A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted.