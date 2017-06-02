Advert
Mother and daughter hospitalised after car flips over

Bieb is-Sultan crash forces temporary road closure

A mother and her teenage daughter were taken to hospital this afternoon after the car they were in flipped over between Cospicua and Żabbar. 

The 49-year-old Kalkara woman was driving by Bieb is-Sultan at around 1.30pm when she lost control of her Hyundai Accent, with the car ending up on its roof. 

She and her daughter, 13, were both freed from the car and taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Police are still trying to determine what caused the car to flip over. The road has been temporarily closed to traffic. 

