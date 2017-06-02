Malta goes to the polls today

After a gruelling 33-day election campaign, voters across Malta and Gozo will today head to the polls in the 12th general election since Independence.

There are 333,485 eligible voters, since 8,372 reneged on their right to vote by not collecting their voting document. The number of uncollected voting documents is equivalent to 2.4 per cent of the voting population, very similar to what happened in 2013, when two per cent gave up their right to vote.

This is Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's second election at the helm of the Labour Party and his first as the head of government. It is Simon Busuttil's first electoral test as Nationalist Party leader.

The electoral campaigns ended Thursday with the Labour and Nationalist parties holding mass meetings at the Ħal Far raceway and the Granaries in Floriana, respectively.

They were followed by marathon political broadcasts on ONE and NET television to midnight.

Voters will have a handful of political parties to choose from, making the ballot sheet busier than it was four years ago. The PL, PN and Alternattiva Demokratika will be joined by the Maltese Patriots’ Movement, Alleanza Bidla and two independent candidates.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 7am and should close at 10pm.

Dr Muscat will vote in his hometown, Burmarrad, while Dr Busuttil casts his vote in Lija.

AD chairman Arnold Cassola will vote at the Pembroke primary school.

Once the polling stations close this evening, attention will shift to the counting hall in Naxxar, where throughout the night, counting staff will place ballots face down and group them in packets of 50.

The all-important vote-sorting exercise, in which ballots are turned face up and placed in their respective pigeonholes according to the number one vote, is expected to start at 10am tomorrow.

If the result is clear, the political parties should be in a position to project the winner within an hour or so.

It will take longer if the result is very close.