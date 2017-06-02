Luxury ship repairs keep Palumbo workers busy

The MY Serene undergoing works at Palumbo’s super yacht yard, while the Mein Schiff 1 (left) is being maintained at the shipyard.

Extensive works on a cruise liner and two luxury super yachts kept Palumbo shipyard workers busy over the past weeks.

The shipyard, which recently placed third worldwide for cruise ship refitting, dedicated 1,000 people over a span of just 12 days to refurbish the liner Mein Schiff 1, which belongs to TUI Cruises.

The project included underwater painting, special maintenance of lifeboat cranes with relevant tests, tank steel works, navigation equipment replacement, propulsions, steering overhauls and other repairs.

Palumbo's super yacht yard was also hard at work on two luxurious super yachts, the MY Alkhor and the MY Serene.

The 134-metre MY Serene, which can sleep 14 guests and is capable of carrying up to 52 crew on board was docked in Malta for five days. This was the fifth visit to the shipyard following its refit carried out last year.



Meanwhile, the smaller 47-metre long MY Alkhor was in Malta for 45 days, 18 of which were spent in a dry-dock. The works carried out included pipe work jobs, paint repairs on top sides and superstructures, the cleaning and painting of the underwater area, servicing of both main engines and works on the air-conditioning system.

“We are working tirelessly with a passionate team of workers to continue attracting business to the island and position ourselves as one of the top shipyards worldwide,” Palumbo Group CEO Antonio Palumbo said.