Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 12:45 by

Edwina Brincat

Jail for service station robberies

Money to be donated to Rise Foundation


Two men have been sentenced to 54 months and 18 months respectively after admitting to robbing several service stations in different localities.

The sum of €147 which they were carrying at the times of their arrest is to be handed over to the Rise Foundation which helps former inmates to be reintegrated into society upon their release from jail.

Gilbert Busuttil, 31, currently homeless, and Jesmond Cassar, 23, from Cospicua, admitted to having acted as accomplices in a robbery at a Żebbuġ service station one night in May. Mr Busuttil admitted to separate charges relating to a string of thefts carried out earlier on this year, over a span of five months. These raids targeted different service stations in Attard, Iklin, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Marsa and Ta' Xbiex.

Both also admitted to having breached the conditions of earlier court orders. Mr Busuttil further admitted to having committed the crimes while under bail in relation to separate proceedings which are still pending.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared the men guilty and condemned them to an aggregate of 72 months in prison.

Inspectors Elton Taliana, Jonathan Ransley and Roderick Agius prosecuted.

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ignore the surveys, what matters is...

  2. Parents seek explanation for dead son's...

  3. ‘I hand you back a better country’ – Muscat

  4. Most-wanted ‘con man’ appears in court

  5. No clash of the titans in final...

  6. Choose the common good over the clique –...

  7. AFM rebuts claims aggrieved army...

  8. Forza Nazzjonali would persist after the...

  9. Different shades of red and blue

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed