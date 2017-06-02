Jail for service station robberies



Two men have been sentenced to 54 months and 18 months respectively after admitting to robbing several service stations in different localities.

The sum of €147 which they were carrying at the times of their arrest is to be handed over to the Rise Foundation which helps former inmates to be reintegrated into society upon their release from jail.

Gilbert Busuttil, 31, currently homeless, and Jesmond Cassar, 23, from Cospicua, admitted to having acted as accomplices in a robbery at a Żebbuġ service station one night in May. Mr Busuttil admitted to separate charges relating to a string of thefts carried out earlier on this year, over a span of five months. These raids targeted different service stations in Attard, Iklin, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Marsa and Ta' Xbiex.

Both also admitted to having breached the conditions of earlier court orders. Mr Busuttil further admitted to having committed the crimes while under bail in relation to separate proceedings which are still pending.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared the men guilty and condemned them to an aggregate of 72 months in prison.

Inspectors Elton Taliana, Jonathan Ransley and Roderick Agius prosecuted.