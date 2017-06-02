€9,000 collected for Syria

Passengers wait to travel to government-controlled Aleppo, Syria. Photo: Rodi Said/Reuters

Caritas Malta has raised €9,350 for the victims of Aleppo in Syria, which has been passed on to Caritas International to help with health, water, sanitation, education and shelters for the homeless.

Caritas Syria will also use the money to save lives and to help – in a sustainable way – those who have lost everything in the ongoing struggle, helping to rebuild the community, including schools.

Since Syria's civil war began the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that Aleppo's population fell from 2 million to 1.3 million just after people started returning to the city.

Syria's conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people. The multi-sided war has drawn in global powers, made half the country's population homeless, and allowed ultra-hardline jihadists to expand.