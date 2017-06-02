Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 14:18

€9,000 collected for Syria

Half the country's population homeless

Passengers wait to travel to government-controlled Aleppo, Syria. Photo: Rodi Said/Reuters

Passengers wait to travel to government-controlled Aleppo, Syria. Photo: Rodi Said/Reuters

Caritas Malta has raised €9,350 for the victims of Aleppo in Syria, which has been passed on to Caritas International to help with health, water, sanitation, education and shelters for the homeless.

Caritas Syria will also use the money to save lives and to help – in a sustainable way – those who have lost everything in the ongoing struggle, helping to rebuild the community, including schools.

Since Syria's civil war began the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that Aleppo's population fell from 2 million to 1.3 million just after people started returning to the city.

Syria's conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people. The multi-sided war has drawn in global powers, made half the country's population homeless, and allowed ultra-hardline jihadists to expand.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ignore the surveys, what matters is...

  2. Parents seek explanation for dead son's...

  3. ‘I hand you back a better country’ – Muscat

  4. Most-wanted ‘con man’ appears in court

  5. No clash of the titans in final...

  6. Choose the common good over the clique –...

  7. AFM rebuts claims aggrieved army...

  8. Forza Nazzjonali would persist after the...

  9. Different shades of red and blue

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed