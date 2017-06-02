Betsson heroes raise €2,000 for YMCA
Homeless charity YMCA recently received a €2,000 boost thanks to a donation from employees at Malta's largest gaming employer.
A group of volunteers working for Betsson raised the funds by holding a charity bazaar in Sliema, with employees donating clothing and household items and the firm pitching in laptops and mobile phones.
A separate collection by the Betsson Heroes, as the company's volunteers are known, at the company's Ta' Xbiex headquarters added a further €500 to the charity kitty.
Earlier this year, company volunteers donated €1,000 to St Andrew’s food bank in Valletta and also organised a clean up in Dingli, collecting half a tonne of rubbish from a field.
Betsson Group has been in Malta since 2004. It is Malta’s largest iGaming employer and earlier this year the company announced that it had reached a milestone by employing the 1,000th employee on the island.
