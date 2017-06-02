Dun Ġużepp (wearing spectacles and with raised hand) with other priests in a picture taken in February 1962 during the election campaign. Photo: courtesy National Archives Gozo

The inspiring photo of senior priests that was carried on the front page on May 26 appeared, by a happy coincidence, on the same day of the priestly ordination at the Gozo Cathedral of two priests: Fr Carl Scerri, from the cathedral parish, and Fr Michael Grima, from the village of San Lawrenz, the first to be ordained priest from that parish in 42 years.

By another coincidence, that day was the feast of St Philip Neri, patron of the Sodality of Priests of the diocese of Gozo, founded at the Gozo Cathedral by Archpriest Carlo Magri on February 23, 1689 and still functioning.

The oldest priest in the Maltese islands, and it is for this reason that I am writing, is most probably Canon Ġużeppi Muscat of Nadur, affectionately known as Dun Ġużepp ta’ Wenza (his late mother), born on November 13, 1920 and ordained priest at the Gozo Cathedral by Bishop Joseph Pace on May 22, 1948 – 69 years ago. Though home-bound, he still says his daily Mass.

Dun Ġużepp: ad multos annos!