Solar cars

I am not sure whether anybody has come up with the idea of holding a rally in Malta for solar-powered cars or, at least, set up a club for owners of such type of vehicles.

Interested readers can visit www.worldsolarchallenge.org/team-portal to evaluate the benefits if such vehicles are introduced in Malta.

I feel that a motor race track is important for us in Malta and solar-powered cars can perhaps serve to attract more motoring enthusiasts. Anybody interested in such a club for solar-powered car owners can write to me at PO Box 16, Msida.