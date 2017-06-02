Solar cars
I am not sure whether anybody has come up with the idea of holding a rally in Malta for solar-powered cars or, at least, set up a club for owners of such type of vehicles.
Interested readers can visit www.worldsolarchallenge.org/team-portal to evaluate the benefits if such vehicles are introduced in Malta.
I feel that a motor race track is important for us in Malta and solar-powered cars can perhaps serve to attract more motoring enthusiasts. Anybody interested in such a club for solar-powered car owners can write to me at PO Box 16, Msida.
