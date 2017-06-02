Morning prayer

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina said that prayer is “the greatest weapon we have, a key that opens the heart of God”. A powerful way of accessing the priceless treasure of God’s heart is by starting your day by consecrating yourself to the Holy Spirit.

“O come Holy Spirit! O Holy Spirit, receive the perfect and complete consecration of my whole being. In all my actions grant me the grace of being... my light... my guide, ...my strength... and the love of my heart. I surrender myself to You and I ask of You the grace... to be faithful to Your inspira­tions. Holy Spirit transform me through Mary and with Mary... into a true image of Christ Jesus... for the glory of the Father... and the salvation of the world. Amen.”

How blessed you will be when you open your day with such a powerful prayer key.