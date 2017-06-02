For the past few years I have been a frequent visitor to Turkey but only last month did I have occasion to visit the Malta consulate in Taksim.

I needed to renew my daughter’s passport and was given an appointment to call at the consulate at my convenience.

I was very happily surprised at the professional advice and support I was given at the consulate.

The name of the very well-mannered Turkish clerk escapes me but I was greeted personally by Franklin Aquilina, the Consul General. I had never met him before but would like to put on record my sincere thanks and appreciation for the assistance given.

I urge fellow Maltese travelling to Turkey to use the consulate services whenever needed as this office makes me proud to be Maltese.