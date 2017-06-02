Consulate services
For the past few years I have been a frequent visitor to Turkey but only last month did I have occasion to visit the Malta consulate in Taksim.
I needed to renew my daughter’s passport and was given an appointment to call at the consulate at my convenience.
I was very happily surprised at the professional advice and support I was given at the consulate.
The name of the very well-mannered Turkish clerk escapes me but I was greeted personally by Franklin Aquilina, the Consul General. I had never met him before but would like to put on record my sincere thanks and appreciation for the assistance given.
I urge fellow Maltese travelling to Turkey to use the consulate services whenever needed as this office makes me proud to be Maltese.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.