Sporting briefs

Jiangsu: Choi Yong-soo resigned as head coach of China’s Jiangsu Suning on yesterday, one day after the side were eliminated from the Asian Champions League by Chinese Super League (CSL) rivals Shanghai SIPG. Jiangsu, who finished as runners-up to Guangzhou Evergrande in both the league and Chinese FA Cup under South Korean Choi last season, have made a poor start to the 2017 domestic campaign and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

MLS: Houston Dynamo brushed aside Real Salt Lake to move to the top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. Justin Schmidt’s early own goal had the hosts on top and Alex doubled the lead 11 minutes later, before Mauro Manotas made it 3-0 just before half-time. Erick Torres (53) and Leonardo (69) were on target in the second half, with Joao Plata’s 63rd minute effort all the visitors had to cheer in a 5-1 defeat.

Toure: Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club said. Toure joined City from Barcelona in 2010 and has made 299 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 81 goals, but missed a chunk of the season after a public spat between his agent, Dimitri Seluk, and manager Pep Guardiola."I'm delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done," the 34-year-old Ivorian said in a statement yesterday.

Huntelaar: Striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar has returned to Ajax for a second spell after signing a one-year deal, the Eredivisie club have announced. The 33-year-old, who recently ended a six-year association with Schalke, won KNVB Beker and Johan Cruyff Shield honours with the Amsterdam club between 2006 and 2008. However, the Eredivisie title eluded him and Huntelaar feels he has some unfinished business with this season’s league runners-up.