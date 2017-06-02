Advert
Pullicino appointed coach of Birkirkara

Premier League club Birkirkara yesterday announced on their website that they had reached an agreement with Peter Pullicino to lead their team for the new 2017-18 BOV Premier League campaign.

The decision to bring back Pullicino, who acted as assistant coach to both Patrick Curmi and Paul Zammit at Birkirkara between 2011 and 2015, came as a bit of a surprise as the former Malta midfielder was not considered among the favourites to take over from Nikola Jaros.

Jaros’s contact expired at the end of the season and no new deal was agreed with the Croatian.

Pullicino is currently coach of the futsal national team.

Last week, Birkirkara elected a new committee with Adrian Delia confirmed as president of the club.

