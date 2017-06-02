Garrincha’s bones go missing

Brazilian police are to investigate the possible disappearance of the bones of Mane Garrincha, the legendary winger who died in 1983 but whose whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since cemetery officials admitted they don’t know where he is buried.

Rio de Janeiro police “have opened an inquiry to investigate whether the crime of violating a grave occurred”, they said.

Garrincha, nicknamed ‘The Joy of the People’, won World Cups in 1958 and 1962 alongside players such as Pele and Mario Zagallo.