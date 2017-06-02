Football news

Everton will allow striker Romelu Lukaku to leave if “certain clubs” present bids that meet the 100 million pound price tag placed on him by the Premier League side, his agent has said.

Lukaku, 24, is the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in 36 league appearances and helped his team secure a seventh placed finish but rejected a new contract at the Merseyside club in March.

“Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came, that he could leave this summer,” his agent Mino Raiola told British broadcasting station TalkSPORT. “We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but I think some clubs will contact Everton.”

Benfica say Ederson set to depart

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is joining Manchester City from Benfica for 40 million euros, the Portuguese champions said in a statement yesterday.

The fee is close to the world record for a goalkeeper, with Juventus paying 40.2 million euros when they signed Gianluigi Buffon from Serie A rivals Parma in 2001.

Goalkeeping has been a particular headache for the Abu Dhabi-owned club, with England’s Joe Hart sent out on loan at the start of the season and Claudio Bravo failing to convince in the role. Willy Caballero was released last Friday.

Man. City can re-sign Enes Unal

Manchester City have until 2020 to re-sign Enes Unal after agreeing a buy-back clause with Villarreal.

The 20-year-old Turkey international never played a competitive match for City after arriving from Bursaspor in 2015 and he enjoyed several loan spells prior to joining the Yellow Submarine on a five-year deal on Wednesday. He scored 18 Eredivisie goals for FC Twente during the 2016-17 campaign.

But City have reserved the option to take the striker back in the next three seasons and, though the figure remains undisclosed, it is thought to be under £20million.

Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke

Stoke City have signed midfielder Darren Fletcher on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said.

The Scotland captain will leave West Bromwich Albion when his contract expires at the end of this month and will join Mark Hughes’ side on July 1.

Fletcher won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and 2008 Champions League with Manchester United before joining West Brom on a free transfer in February 2015.

The 33-year-old scored six goals in 97 appearances for West Brom and was handed captaincy by manager Tony Pulis shortly after his arrival at the Hawthorns.

Ibrahimovic to talk with United

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold talks to extend his stay at the Premier League club despite receiving offers from other clubs, the 35-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola has said.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a year-long contract before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs.

“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” Raiola told TalkSPORT.

Mancini named manager of Zenit

Zenit St Petersburg appointed former Inter coach Roberto Mancini as its new manager yesterday after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the second year in a row.

Zenit, which finished third in the Russian Premier League, said in a statement the club had signed the 52-year-old Italian on a three-year contract with the possibility of a two-year extension.

A source familiar with the contract told Reuters that Mancini would be making €4.5 million a year.