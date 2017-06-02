BOV Premier League kicks off on August 18

The new BOV Premier League, to be contested by 14 clubs over two rounds, gets underway on August 18 and comes to a close on April 22, 2018, the MFA announced yesterday.

December 15 will see the start of the second and final round of the championship.

The league draws for all four divisions will be held later this month.

The August 18 start means that Malta’s eagerly-awaited World Cup Group F qualifier against England at the National Stadium, on September 1, will be preceded by two match-days from the domestic championship.

The Super Cup match between Hibernians and Floriana will be played on December 13 at the National Stadium.

Hibernians won the Premier League title for the 12th time last season while Floriana captured the FA Trophy after beating Old Firm rivals Sliema Wanderers 2-0 in the final last month.

The Preliminary Round of 2017/18 FA Trophy competition starts in September while the final is pencilled in for May 5, 2018.

The BOV Division One and Two leagues get underway on September 8, while the Division Three champion-ship takes off on September 16.

The BOV Women’s League commences on October 3.