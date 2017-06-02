Share index post 4-day negative streak

The share index moved lower for the fourth consecutive day as it fell by a further 0.02% to 4,629.201 points. The declines in the share prices of PG (-0.9%) and HSBC (-0.1%) slightly outweighed the 1% gain in MaltaPost.

Meanwhile, a further five shares closed unchanged. Week-on-week, the local equity index eased by 0.05% on weak volumes.

PG extended yesterday’s decline by a further 0.9% to an over three-week low of €1.25 across fives deals totalling 56,422 shares.

HSBC eased minimally lower to the €1.99 level across 7,913 shares.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta maintained the €2.18,9 level across 26,808 shares.

Two other large companies by market capitalisation finished the day unchanged. Malta International Airport held on to the €4.14,9 level across 4,100 shares.

Likewise, RS2 Software closed flat at the €1.53 level after failing to hold on to an intra-day high of €1.55. A total of 5,450 shares changed hands. RS2 is scheduled to hold its AGM on June 20. Last Friday, RS2 issued an Interim Directors’ Statement whereby it explained the results being achieved in terms of its growing business. RS2 also stated that the number of live clients for managed services business should multiply threefold by the end of this year.

A single deal of just 300 shares left the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc at the €7.55 level whilst Malta Properties Company plc retained the €0.51 level also on shallow volumes.

Meanwhile, the equity of MaltaPost plc gained 1% to recapture the €2.05 level albeit on just 2,000 shares.

Following the declines suffered in the previous two days, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.07% to 1,125.314 points. Eurozone sovereign bond yields moved lower today possibly reflecting further downward pressure in the price of oil following Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact which many analysts viewed as potentially leading to increased oil supply in the US, as well as less-than-expected growth in the prices received by producers for their output within the single currency area.

