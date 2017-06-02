APS Bank and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ renew collaboration

From left: APS Bank’s senior manager (banking), Aaron Mifsud, professional officer of empowerment programmes, Isabelle Mallia, APS Bank’s head of banking, Anthony Buttigieg, Parliamentary Secretary for Research, Innovation, Youth and Sport, Chris Agius, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ CEO, Miriam Teuma, APS Bank’s manager (corporate strategy), and Liana DeBattista.

APS Bank and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ yesterday announced that they have extended their collaboration to jointly offer subsidised loans to young people over the next three years, thereby guaranteeing further financial aid at low interest rates through the Youth Specialisation Studies Scheme (YSSS).

The scheme, which has been running since 1994, has assisted more than 400 Maltese youths wishing to pursue their studies abroad or through distance learning.

Present for the signing ceremony was Parliamentary Secretary for Research, Innovation, Youth and Sport, Chris Agius, who said this initiative recognises the importance of investing in “the pillars of the Maltese society”, whose valuable talents and skills “can very well pave a more prosperous future for Malta.”

APS Bank’s head of banking, Anthony Buttigieg, said: “Everyone involved is united by a common aim: that of wanting young people to successfully pursue their studies while taking charge of their financial future. The bank thus takes great pride in extending this collaboration.”

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ chief executive officer, Miriam Teuma, commented that “giving young people the opportunity to widen their academic horizons through this scheme will put them in a better position to thrive in the working world.”

This year’s YSSS call for application is open until Friday, June 16.