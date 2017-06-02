Sergio Castellitto's 'Fortunata' to open Valletta Film Festival

‘Fortunata’, the new film by established Italian actor and director Sergio Castellitto will be opening the third edition of the Valletta Film Festival.

The 10-day festival, organised by Film Grain Foundation will take place between June 16 and 25. Over 40 feature films and 25 short films will be shown at several open-air and indoor venues around Valletta.

‘Fortunata’ had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last week.

The film tells the story of a young mother, performed by Jasmine Trinca, that after the failure of her marriage, is caught up in a daily struggle to realise her dream of opening a hair salon, trying to set herself free from her past and win independence and her right to be happy.

Trinca received the best actress award for this role by the Un Certain Regard Jury at the Cannes Film Festival last Saturday.

The film, written by Margerita Mazzantini, features performances by Stefano Accorsi, Alessandro Borghi, Edoardo Pesce and Hanna Schygulla.

Sergio Castellitto is a renowned Italian actor that won several awards for a number of roles including the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the ‘The Star Maker’ by Giuseppe Tornatore that was screened at the first edition of Valletta Film Festival.

As a film director, Castellitto received worldwide acclaim for the film ‘Don’t Move’ which was co-written by his wife, Margaret Mazzantini, and co-starred Penélope Cruz.

Tickets for the opening ceremony and opening film, to be screened at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, will go on sale on Tuesday.

The festival’s full programme will be announced on Wednesday.

Valletta Film Festival is supported mainly by Arts Council Malta through Cultural Partnership Agreement, Audi by Continental Cars Ltd, Transcripta and Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Other supporting partners include Malta Film Commission, Vascas, Cleland and Souchet, Cisk, Jameson, Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Spazju Kreattiv and Embassy Cinemas.