Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 12:01

Watch: The gardens of Peterhof, Russia (ARTE)

Tsar Peter the Great's vision come to life

Fascinated by the gardens of Versailles which he visited in 1717, Tsar Peter the Great was inspired.

He wanted to build something that would surpass even Versailles in scale and splendour. And thus he commissioned the gardens of Peterhof, with a view of the Gulf of Finland.

A guided tour of a landscaped garden taken to epic proportions.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: A stroll through a quaint village...

  2. Watch: The gardens of Peterhof, Russia...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed