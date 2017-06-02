Watch: The gardens of Peterhof, Russia (ARTE)
Tsar Peter the Great's vision come to life
Fascinated by the gardens of Versailles which he visited in 1717, Tsar Peter the Great was inspired.
He wanted to build something that would surpass even Versailles in scale and splendour. And thus he commissioned the gardens of Peterhof, with a view of the Gulf of Finland.
A guided tour of a landscaped garden taken to epic proportions.
