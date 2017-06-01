Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 20:54 by

Reuters

Trump will announce US withdrawal from Paris climate accord - document

President Donald Trump will announce today that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.

Trump will say the Paris agreement "front loads costs on American people", the document said.He will say the decision

He will say the decision fulfils his promise to "put American workers first." He will say he hopes to seek "a better deal", the document said.

