Watch: Simon Busuttil talks boathouses, strange requests... cheese cakes
Times Two goes solo
Opposition leader Simon Busuttil fielded some of the more unlikely questions during the election campaign for the last feature of Times Two.
Dr Busuttil was meant to be pitted against Joseph Muscat, but this was not possible after the Prime Minister ignored an invitation to appear on Times Talk.
Times Two invited 12 candidates from the different parties to pair up to answer the same set of questions each, avoiding most of the current controversies but instead aimed at bringing out their personalities, beliefs and even humour.
