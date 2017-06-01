Swimmers bag four medals at Small Nations

Matthew Zammit (left) and Andrew Chetcuti pose with their medals.

Maltese swimmers shone at the Serravalle Pool after bagging four medals - one silver and three bronze medals.

Andrew Chetcuti and Matthew Zammit both forced their way on the podium in the 50 metres freestyle.

Chetcuti touched home second in 23.05 with Zammit finishing just behind in 23.36 to take the bronze medal, his first in a GSSE.

Michael Stafrace also broke his duck at the Games when he placed third in the 100 metres breastroke.

Stafrace completed the two-lap race in 1:05.23.

The Maltese swimmers ended with a flourish in the 4x100 metres medley relay when smashing both national records.

The men’s quartet formed by Thomas Wareing, Michael Umnov, Andrew Chetcuti and Stafrace came from behind to grab third place in a time of three minutes 52.58 seconds, knocking almost five seconds of the previous best of 3:57.91 set in April this year.

The women’s relay team were unlucky not to match their male counterparts when they finished just outside the podium places.

The team formed by Mya Azzopardi, Amy Micallef, Leah Tanti and Francesca Falzon Young were pipped to third place by Luxembourg despite clocking a new national mark of 4:26.92.

Their time was almost three seconds faster than the old record of 4:29.38 which was also set last April.