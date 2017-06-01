Sare leaps to long jump bronze

Rebecca Sare in action in the long jump final. Photo: Domenic Borg

Rebecca Sare picked up Malta’s second medal in the track and field events when she leaped to third place in the long jump.

The 25-year-old produced a leap of 5.33 metres to place third overall.

This was an encouraging result for Sare who has returned in time for the Games after recovering from a leg injury.

Montenegro’s Ljiljana Matovic took the gold medal with 5.64 metres while Maria Gunnlaugsdottir won the silver medal 5.53metres.