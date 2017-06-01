Sare leaps to long jump bronze
Rebecca Sare picked up Malta’s second medal in the track and field events when she leaped to third place in the long jump.
The 25-year-old produced a leap of 5.33 metres to place third overall.
This was an encouraging result for Sare who has returned in time for the Games after recovering from a leg injury.
Montenegro’s Ljiljana Matovic took the gold medal with 5.64 metres while Maria Gunnlaugsdottir won the silver medal 5.53metres.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.