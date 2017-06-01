Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 12:00 by

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Genovese, Curmi settle for bronze at Small Nations

Francesca Curmi was beaten by Eleonora Molinaro, of Luxembourg. PHOTO: Christine Borg

Francesca Curmi was beaten by Eleonora Molinaro, of Luxembourg. PHOTO: Christine Borg

Tennis players Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi lost in the semi-finals of the women's singles and will have to settle with the bronze medal.

Genovese was up against top seed Raluca Serban, of Cyprus, and the Romanian-born player showed all her prowess when she cantered to a 6-1 6-1 victory.

Curmi, on the other hand, put up a spirited challenge against Luxembourg's Eleonora Molinaro but was still not enough as the 14-year-old suffered a 6-4 6-3 defeat.

