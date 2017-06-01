Genovese, Curmi impress as they reach the semis
Tennis players Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi are on course to meet in the singles final after reaching the semi-finals yesterday.
Genovese beat San Marino’s Gioia Barbieri in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, to set up a semi-final showdown with Raluca Serban, of Cyprus.
Curmi, on her first participation in the Games, continued to impress when she came from a set down to beat Maria Siopacha, of Cyprus 4-6 6-2 6-4. Today, she plays Eleonora Molinaro, of Luxembourg.
Genovese and Curmi remained on course for a second gold medal when they reached the doubles final after brushing aside Iceland duo Brynjarsdottir and Gronholm 6-0 6-4.
In the final they play against Cypriots Siopacha and Serban.
Matthew Asciak bowed out of the men’s singles when he lost to Ugo Nastasi, of Luxembourg, 4-6 6-4 6-1.
Asciak received some good news hours later when he and Omar Sudzuka were awarded a walkover by Andorra’s Cervos Nogue and Recoudrec to progress to the semis.
The women’s volleyball national team bagged their first win in the Games when they overcame Liechtenstein 3-1.
Today, they will be up against Iceland.
In beach volley, Emanuel Raffa and Robert Zammit earned Malta’s first ever win in the GSSE when they beat Monaco 2-1 but then went down to Liechtenstein 2-1.
Gertrude Zarb and Dorianne Caruana Bonnici were beaten by Cyprus 2-0.
