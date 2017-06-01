For the fourth consecutive year the Mellieħa local council is organising the Mellieħa International Music Festival.

Following the success of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions, this festival will serve as a platform for local musical societies, together with a blend of international and Maltese bands, choirs and bagpipes.

This event is organised on a specially set up stage in an excellent setting with the Mellieħa parish at the background, while the night sky will be lit with a pyrotechnic display by Għaqda tan-Nar Maria Bambina Mellieħa at the end of each evening.

This four-day festival starts today at 8pm. For more information contact the Mellieħa local council on 2152 1333 or visit http://www.mellieha.gov.mt