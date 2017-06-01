Spazju Kreattiv presents Grand Hotel – The Musical. The Margaret Howard Theatre College invites you to come spend a night or two in the world’s most luxurious and mysterious hotel.

Author Luther Davis (Kismet, Timbuktu!), collaborated again withcomposer-lyricist team of Robert Wright and George Forrest (Kismet, Timbuktu!, Magdalena) to create Grand Hotel, a seamless musical that won multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards.

It is the year 1928, the world is between wars, the stock market is booming.

Berlin is the centre of high life and optimism rules the day. However, underneath it all, much is happening with the Grand Hotel’s illustrious clients.

Inspired by Vicki Baum’s period novel, issues of life and death, financial ruin, love and murder converge as people and come and go through the lobby of the Grand Hotel.

This musical richly contrasts comedy, tragedy, glitz and realism and is sure to captivate the audience.

Additional music and lyrics by the Maury Yeston.

Grand Hotel – The Musical is being held today, tomorrow and Saturday at St James Cavalier at 8pm. More information and booking at www.kreattivita.org/en/event/grand-hotel-il-musical/