Why I choose Malta

I am writing this opinion piece a few hours after the presentation of the electoral programme by Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and a little over a week to the general election.

The presentation of the electoral programme is an important milestone in a journey we embarked upon four years ago and which produced a number of proposals along the way which are now incorporated into this formal commitment to the people.

For the first time specific electoral programmes for Gozo and youths have been drawn up and the 100 proposals in each programme are also incorporated in the general document which includes concrete proposals on which the electorate will keep the new administration accountable throughout its mandate.

The past four years were indeed eventful. I had various occasions where I commented on the proactiveness shown by the PN in Opposition in producing a number of documents for various sectors which were well received by the public. The economy, the environment, transport and small businesses were all targeted and this electoral programme simply builds on what was already presented as PN policy over the past years.

The overriding principle in our pledge to the people is good governance and a return to normality

That is why this programme is realistic and looks at what is really needed for this country to make the next step forward. It is the fruit of years of preparation which included focus groups, discussion fora, public conventions on specific subjects, wide public consultations with interested stakeholders, and most importantly, a clear vision of where we should take this country. The discussions were spearheaded by people with experience in the field and took on board expert recommendations, views of NGOs as well as the public’s opinions.

All this was happening while the Labour government was facing one scandal after another, culminating in the infamous Panama Papers allegations which ultimately brought down the Muscat administration prematurely.

The negative effects on important sectors like the financial services cannot be emphasised enough and my worry is that these negative effects are still starting to be felt. These developments have made Malta vulnerable and the Malta Files revelations are simply consequential. We could be heading towards more of this if the decision we are bound to take on June 3 is not one in favour of Malta.

The presentation of the electoral programme is not the end of the journey. It is the beginning of another exciting phase which after Saturday can see the start of its implementation. This is no ordinary election and the emphasis of the programme is to restore trust in Malta and to clean its tarnished reputation. The overriding principle in our pledge to the people is good governance and a return to normality after four years which were more akin to a rollercoaster ride than a serene leadership.

I am proud to have played a part in this process as a PN candidate. I believe that the choice which faces the electorate could not be clearer and starker. I am confident that the electorate is well aware of the implications facing us when casting the ballot in a few days’ time.

That is why I believe that the choice will be for the good of our country. Join me in choosing Malta on June 3.

Sam Abela is a PN candidate on the 7th and 12th districts.