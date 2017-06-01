Pilatus and Panama

We are in the last week of the shortest electoral campaign possible for a snap election a year too early.

The past four years were marked by a series of corruption scandals; the past 15 months by the mother of all scandals; and this past month by revelations of bribery and money laundering at Castille.

These scandals did not happen in the far reaches of government or after long years in office. They started on the very morrow of the Cabinet’s appointment, at Castille, where they immediately started setting up three secret companies in Panama.

Then they asked banks in far-off jurisdictions to open secret accounts for their companies. Even shady banks refused. But then, Muscat’s men found a very willing bank: Pilatus in Malta itself, whose licence was awarded after much interest by Muscat’s right-hand man.

The damning proof of Muscat’s involvement is the proof of unadulterated logic: Muscat did not kick out his closest associates after they were caught out.

The Prime Minister spun several stories about the origins of this scandal. First it was some kind of businessman’s retribution for not getting a government contract. Then it was a blogger. Then the Opposition leader. Now it’s the Russians.

An online spoof of Vladimir Putin playing a piano version of the PN hymn went viral. Not even rabid Labourites can fathom Muscat’s different versions.

None of them can be true. We know precisely where all the information came from: Muscat’s accountant-consultant’s e-mails to Mossack Fonseca and Pilatus Bank’s documents as witnessed by the anti-money laundering unit and a whistle-blower.

We should have been raring to go to attract firms leaving Britain because of Brexit; instead, our best sectors have become easy targets

There was no plot in the Kremlin against Muscat and his associates; the only conspiracy was theirs against the people of Malta.

Our financial services sector is now under attack by foreign media and governments because Muscat has made Malta a sitting duck for whoever wants to take away our cutting-edge industries and our low-tax regime, the legacy of past Nationalist governments.

We are therefore in dire need of a prime minister who can clean up Malta’s name. Muscat certainly cannot do this because he’s the very root of the problem.

Had Muscat kicked out his closest associates as soon as the Panama branch of the mother of all scandals was revealed, then the money laundering and bribery revealed in the Pilatus and FIAU branch of the scandal might have had only a limited effect.

But now we know that his chief of staff has been investigated at least twice by the FIAU and is now being investigated in two separate criminal inquiries by two magistrates. Even at this late stage, Muscat could have kicked out his right-hand man. The fact that he did not, begs the question: who is the Prime Minister?

Worse still is impunity: for Muscat’s closest associates, not even investigations and recommendations by the FIAU will move the Police Commissioner or the Attorney General. Our basic institutions have collapsed.

Furthermore, corruption at the highest level of Muscat’s government is a bread and butter issue. Together with our financial services sector, we enjoy the investment of past governments in our gaming industry and the software companies both of them attracted to Malta. These sectors have given life to a high-value rental market and, with it, to the buy-to-let property market.

What will happen to these vibrant sectors and to property and construction were Muscat to be re-elected? What will happen to related sectors – taxis, retail, business-to-business services, restaurants – if even a few financial or gaming firms decide to leave?

We should have been raring to go to attract firms leaving Britain because of Brexit; instead, our best sectors have become easy targets. The very fact that we have an early election is reason enough to conclude that Muscat is afraid of the criminal inquiry into his own and his wife’s affairs at Pilatus. Muscat had obviously hoped that the Pilatus whistle-blower would remain anonymous. That is why he ordered an inquiry after Pilatus’s owner took a late-night walk with his baggage.

But the whistle-blower became a witness on April 28. Muscat immediately called an election on May 1 for the earliest possible date. Muscat wants an election before the conclusion of the inquiry so that he can save his skin. Were he not afraid of the results, Muscat would have governed for a full term.

If we re-elect Muscat, the Panama/Pilatus scandal and its effects on our leading industries will only intensify.

There can only be one person who can clean up Malta’s reputation and renew our bid to attract new industries to Malta, rather than lose what we have. That person is Simon Busuttil. He’s grown enormously and his genuine contribution to a European, modern Malta is undoubted. Above all, he knows Panama and Pilatus only like us: in shock at Muscat’s complicity and effrontery.