MPs the people deserve

Discerning voters who wish to make the best use of their democratic rights should examine: objectively and exhaustively the state of the nation; the prospects of the country in the international sphere; the performance of the last government; the personal histories of the individual candidates; and the proposals put forward for the following legislature.

They should then choose those candidates who would be best suited to represent them in the best interests of the country, irrespective of where their political sympathies lie or their previous voting patterns.

The prevailing Maltese democratic system does not allow a reasoned and mature debate on politics. However, the problem is not politics but, rather, the inability of the Maltese electorate to reason things out on anything.

How should voters act?

First of all, they should be aware that the idea of a Parliament representing people has been lost to the parties’ monopoly. The sovereign right to decide must be exercised again by the voter because it is s/he, not the political parties, who is sovereign.

Thus, they should vote for the individual, not for the party. It is individuals that are intended to represent people, not political parties. Party politics has usurped parliamentary power and, with it, its institutional power. Even the most stupid, dishonest and corrupt person can make it to Parliament, provided s/he is able to sell him/herself and toe the party line. Capable independent members stand no chance, simply because parties are too powerful. To counter this monopoly, the voter has to look at the individual candidate’s abilities.

They should vote for candidates of the highest possible calibre. Their presence will help to produce work of high standard. Ideally, a member of Parliament should be eloquent, be of high moral standards, be just, honest, wise and competent. He must have vision and possess the necessary courage to act in the face of adversity.

To identify the right candidates, the voter must ask the pertinent questions in this sense directly to the candidates, given the opportunity. Internet research today helps a lot.

It is the voter, not the political parties, who is sovereign

They should vote for candidates with no hidden interests. The voter has to be aware that hidden interests, such as connections with a business concern, a controlling influence in any media group, any involvement in any religious, commercial or any other professional association, will limit a candidate’s independence. The voter must, therefore, learn to read between the lines of what a candidate declares and states.

They should vote for candidates who have a clean criminal record. Though this might seem obvious, the voter has to be aware of hidden connections with organised crime as it appears that, in recent years, there have been attempts to infiltrate the highest levels of Maltese institutional life. Candidates who have been subject to any form of investigation are also to be scrutinised carefully.

Voters should feel free to choose any individual from any party. For the exponent of true democracy, the priority is that the right men be in Parliament and not necessarily coming from one party only.

Political stability is again a myth that has been created by the parties themselves.

They should vote for candidates who have never been elected to Parliament. To be a member of Parliament means a duty to serve not a career opportunity. MPs should serve only one or two terms at the most.

No one, with very few exceptions, is irreplaceable.

Voters should spread the message to fellow voters. If more people adopt this voting pattern, the message to the political parties will be even clearer and they will have to improve their act. Therefore, they would have to choose candidates along these lines too.

Most importantly, voters should never ever believe or take at face value anything that a politician or political party states. They should go to the trouble of checking whatever is being stated. They must question all facts, figures or quotes thrown at them. A statement made in front of thousands or on television or printed in a newspaper/brochure can be made misleadingly, or be a complete lie, or spoken and repeated with such conviction as to sound true.

Voters should keep in mind that, during election time, politicians become salesmen. What they say might be true but it should only be accepted if the voter checks the facts him/herself.

Remember, if what a politicians says sounds too good to be true, it probably is and there will be a catch somewhere.

Politicians are our representatives, not our bosses. We should not look at them with awe. They are just (paid) volunteers who have decided to work on our behalf and in our collective interest.

They must be respected, of course, but they are not know-alls who can solve problems overnight.

They will be given enormous power. They have to know how to handle it with responsibility and sound judgement. Voters have to be sure they can trust someone with such a responsibility. If possible, they should talk to them, get to know them, see first-hand how they act and get a more informed view of whether they are honest, capable and trustworthy persons of vision.

Voters should remind candidates they will be following their actions once elected, all throughout their tenure, not only in the next election.

Joseph Izzo Clarke is head of the Maltese language unit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.