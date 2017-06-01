Watch live: Simon Busuttil addresses final mass meeting in Floriana
Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is this evening addressing Forza Nazzjonali's final mass meeting on the Granaries in Floriana. Watch it live on the video above.
