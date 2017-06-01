Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 19:10

Watch live: Joseph Muscat addresses final mass meeting in Ħal Far

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is this evening addressing the Labour Party's final mass meeting in Ħal Far. Watch it live on the video above.

Photo: Kurt SansonePhoto: Kurt Sansone
