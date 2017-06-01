Today's front pages

The following are the stories making Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that Enemalta is relying on the interconnector from Sicily for electricity, despite the inauguration of the new gas power station.

MaltaToday says that according to its final survey, Labour leads the PN by five points, but the number of no replies increased.

The Malta Independent says the final debate between Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil was unimpressive. It also says that the prime minister and Keith Schembri colluded with Henley and Partners in a plan to threaten journalists and media houses with legal action in London.

l-orizzont says lies by the PN are having a detrimental impact on the country. It was referring to a story actually published by the Malta Independent which was criticised by the Accountancy Board.

In-Nazzjon carries comments by Simon Busuttil in yesterday's activities in San Gwann and at a press conference in Marsaxlokk. He said a new PN government would retain what was good in the current government, replace the wrong, and weed out corruption.