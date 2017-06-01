Think tank dissociates itself from Martin Scicluna opinion piece

The Today Public Policy Institute said it is no longer associated with Martin Scicluna and does not share his sentiments or his logic in reaching his voting conclusion.

The lobby group was reacting to an opinion piece penned by Mr Scicluna yesterday entitled Hobson’s Choice.

While acknowledging and cherishing the universal entitlement of freedom of expression in any democracy, the board of directors of the Today Public Policy Institute would like to state unequivocally that the author of this column is no longer associated with TPPI and that the Institute neither shares the writer’s sentiments or reflections on the electoral options nor his logic in reaching his voting conclusion," the group said.

It said it is impartial and non-partisan and as a public policy think tank, it stands for good governance and the rule of law at all times.