Roam like at Home across the EU for GO customers as from today

Photo: Shutterstock

All GO customers can ‘Roam Like at Home’ when travelling across the EU as from today, the company said.

It said in a statement this meant customers were offered the same rates for calls, SMS and data while in the EU, as when in Malta and calling numbers on other local operators. P

It noted that its Pay As You GO customers have been enjoying the full benefits of ‘Roam Like at Home’ since May 3.

The EU has established a June 15 deadline for the implementation of standard roaming charges.

The 35 countries and territories where the new ‘Roam Like at Home’ benefits apply are; Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French West Indies, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Romania, San Marino, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.