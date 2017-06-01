Property prices up 4.8% in Q1

Property prices rose by an average of 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year when compared to the corresponding quarter of last year, the National Statistics Office said today.

The volume of transactions rose by 11.1 per cent.

The NSO said that last year, 75.6 per cent of sold properties were apartments, followed by maisonettes with 20.0 per cent and terraced houses with 4.4 per cent. This pattern was consistent with previous years.

The Maisonettes Price Index was up by 9.6 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The prices of apartments increased by 4.2 per cent.

The biggest percentage of property sales were in the Birkirkara, Gżira, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex, San Ġwann area (13%) followed by Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk (12.3%) and Pembroke, St Julian’s, Tas-Sliema, Swieqi, Għargħur (11.4%).

Sales were lowest in the Cottonera region at just 2.6 per cent.