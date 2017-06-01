Max Ciantar denied bail after breaching driving ban

Maximilian Ciantar

A man with a past record of dangerous driving was today remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to having breached bail conditions which had banned him from taking the wheel.

Maximilian Ciantar, 27, from Marsa, was arraigned after having been spotted driving his Volvo by police last Sunday at around 10.30am. Upon being stopped, he also allegedly threatened the officers and resisted arrest.

Although in his statement to the police, Mr Ciantar did not deny that he had actually been caught driving, he insisted that there was a valid reason as he had needed to collect his son.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard the prosecution explain how Mr Ciantar had resisted the arrest and caused a commotion in public. Moreover, while detained at the police lockup later that evening, he also damaged a sink.

The defence pointed out that his client had been manhandled by the police. However, the prosecuting officer retorted that it had rather been the other way round.

The court observed that the bail conditions imposed by another court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, in July 2014 were to be respected. Bail had been granted under several strict conditions which included a ban on driving. Moreover, Mr Ciantar's actions had placed him in violation of a suspended sentence delivered last year.

For these reasons, the court turned down the request for bail.

Mr Ciantar had caused a media uproar in 2010 after running over twin girls in Attard, an incident for which he was convicted and condemned to a two-year jail term. His 10- year driving ban was later reduced.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Charlon Gouder was defence counsel.