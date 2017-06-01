Marina di Valletta starts berthing yachts

The €7.45 million Marina di Valletta has started berthing yachts at Sa Maison.

The 25-year concession was awarded to a consortium formed with Marina di Varazze Srl, the marina development division of Azimut|Benetti Group which already operates marinas in Varazze, Viareggio, Livorno and Moscow.

The consortium also includes Azimut|Benetti’s representatives in Malta, Esprit Yachting, together with Arrigo Group of Hotels, Joinwell and Tal-Magħtab Construction.

The marina will be protected by an outer breakwater to neutralise short waves or surface waves and a 200m or rubble mound breakwater to be located along the Pietá quay for inclement weather.

The 274-berth marina amenities will include controlled access parking dedicated to owners, round-the-clock berthing assistance, 24-hour security and a marina office offering conveniences and concierge services.

Pontoons shall be able to cater for yachts from 10m to 28m, while the outer arm of the 120m breakwater shall be certified to welcome superyachts up to 50metres in length or 500GT in transit in season.