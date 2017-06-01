Labour Party ignores President, Children’s Commissioner advice

The Labour Party has continued to feature children in its campaign material despite stern warnings.

The Labour Party has ignored the advice of both the President and the Commissioner for Children, who have insisted minors should be kept out political messages.

The PL has continued to prominently feature young children in its campaign material even after President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Commissioner Pauline Miceli condemned it.

In recent days, a video making the rounds both on the national broadcaster and the PL’s social media platforms featuring children writing letters to the Prime Minister has drawn criticism, as not only does it feature minors but also shows their full names, ages and details of the school they attend and where they live.

They should be made aware of the ramifications

The children, who read out letters listing their own requests ahead of the election, are aged between seven and nine.

Similarly, Prime Minister and Labour leader Joseph Muscat’s two young daughters featured in a clip about their father broadcast on TVM on Friday following the Xarabank debate between him and PN leader Simon Busuttil.

Contacted for a reaction about the video featuring the children reading letters, Ms Miceli said even if their parents had given their consent, using children was still “a bit of a problem”.

“While the Office promotes the participation of children in issues that concern them, it is not advisable to allow the use of identifiable young children without their own and their parents’ consent.

In addition, “children and their parents should be made aware of the full ramifications of such actions before giving their consent,” Ms Miceli said.

The commissioner referred to a set of guidelines drafted in collaboration with the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority outlining best practices by political parties and other stakeholders when featuring minors in their material.

The commissioner did not say if any action would be taken. When launching the guidelines, Ms Miceli argued that while parents and guardians do give their consent, “few give consideration to the long-term repercussions that might follow a child’s participation”. Last week, the President said that while children’s opinions and wishes should be heard, this intention should not serve as an excuse for political parties to feature children during the electoral campaign.

