Ignore the surveys, what matters is voting early on Saturday - Muscat

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has urged supporters to ignore the election surveys but to keep convincing people to vote Labour on Saturday.

The latest election polls carried by Malta Today showed Labour leading by five per cent over the Nationalist Party, with 22 per cent of respondents saying they were undecided. L-oriżżont said its own survey showed the PL leading by a whopping 9.5 per cent.

Times of Malta reported yesterday that at least two major betting companies are currently offering odds in favour of a Labour Party win.

"What matters is your vote on Saturday. Go and vote early so throughout the day we will convince more people to go out and cast their vote," Dr Muscat told a street meeting in Gżira this morning.

"We will continue delivering change," he told supporters.

Today is the last day of political campaigning with the two parties organising mass meetings on the Granaries in Floriana and Ħal Far.