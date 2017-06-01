Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 08:14 by

Ivan Camilleri

Enemalta relies on interconnector despite new gas plant

Interconnector still used at full capacity as it is cheaper

Enemalta is still buying most of Malta’s necessary electricity through the interconnector to Sicily despite the €400-million gas-fired power station that opened in April, figures show.

Enemalta refused to provide a breakdown of the electricity generated through its various components, citing commercial sensitivity.

However, data obtained by the Times of Malta indicates that, in the first 23 days after the inauguration of the Electrogas plant, known as Delimara 4, Enemalta procured most of its energy needs from Sicily via the interconnector.

An analysis of the available data shows that, despite being able to generate 215 MW, the new power plant has never been used to its full capacity since it started operating on April 24.

In fact, the energy generated through the new gas-fired turbines seems to have been kept at a low level, normally under 100 MW – or less than half the capacity.

On the other hand, on most days, the 200MW interconnector continued to be used to its full capacity, mainly because the electricity imported from the continent is much cheaper, compared to gas-generated power.

The balance came from electricity generated by the BWSC power plant, which is now also gas-fired.

The data shows that on one occasion, May 16, the gas power station was switched off for some hours due to a technical failure. To compensate for the shortfall, the electricity supply from the interconnector was increased to 183 MW, and the diesel engine plant, Delimara 2, was used after days on stand-by.

Enemalta officials told this newspaper that although the Electrogas power station was the most economical plant due to its turbines’ efficiency, the company had realised it was still cheaper to buy electricity through the interconnector.

“Although the government originally planned to use the interconnector for just 20 per cent of the country’s power needs once the new Electrogas power plant came on stream, the plan has already been abandoned, as it became obvious that interconnector energy is much cheaper,” the officials said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat promised before the 2013 election that a new gas power plant would be up and running by March 2015. Cheaper tariffs were introduced in March 2014, but the new power plant was only able to start producing energy last April, more than two years later.

The government entered into an 18-year power purchase supply agreement with Electrogas. Details on how much Enemalta would pay for the electricity generated by the new plant had been removed when a copy of the contract was tabled in Parliament.

The interconnector vs Electrogas

Date Peak load (MW) Interconnector Electrogas
April 24 (inauguration) 298 130 98
April 25 307 140 98
April 26 306 174 98
April 27 302 175 97
April 28 295 176 85
April 29 275 138 48
April 30 246 148 40
May 1 261 151 59
May 2 268 193 45
May 3 292 180 60
May 4 295 196 48
May 5 293 194 48
May 6 274 145 83
May 7 259 114 97
May 8 288 152 93
May 9 291 153 93
May 10 295 184 80
May 11 300 190 58
May 12 304 123 130
May 13 277 113 95
May 14 259 89 123
May 15 293 103 127
May 16 291 183 0 (shutdown)

[email protected]

