Din l-Art Ħelwa objects to St George's bay hotel application

Photo: Google Maps

An eight storey hotel is proposed to replace two semi-detached villas in Lourdes Lane, Swieqi, raising the ire of Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Until now, this was an entirely residential road.

DLĦ said the development would take up the whole plot with no side curtilage, creating unsightly blank party walls which would be seen from the Regional Road as one approaches St George’s Bay. It will also obstruct the view of Villa Rosa.

DLĦ said it was incomprehensible that a decision on this permit could be taken without any visuals showing the impact of this building on its surroundings.