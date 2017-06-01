Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 13:52

Container overturns on Birkirkara Bypass

No one hurt

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

A container truck overturned by Mater Dei hospital on the Birkirkara Bypass at around 12.45pm, as it was travelling towards the University.

No other vehicle was involved and no one was hurt although it caused extra misery for the traffic that accumulates on the way to the University junction.

A towing truck was already on scene by 1.30pm to lift it upright.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Betting odds lean towards Labour

  2. Vitals consultant ‘received payments in...

  3. PM spent over €1.1 million on 109 trips

  4. No clash of the titans in final...

  5. Most-wanted ‘con man’ appears in court

  6. Ignore the surveys, what matters is...

  7. Fifteen schoolchildren slightly injured...

  8. Malta must restore its reputation fast,...

  9. 91.7 per cent turnout among early voters

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed