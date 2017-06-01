Container overturns on Birkirkara Bypass
No one hurt
A container truck overturned by Mater Dei hospital on the Birkirkara Bypass at around 12.45pm, as it was travelling towards the University.
No other vehicle was involved and no one was hurt although it caused extra misery for the traffic that accumulates on the way to the University junction.
A towing truck was already on scene by 1.30pm to lift it upright.
