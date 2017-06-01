Briton injured in car accident on hospital ring road
A 45-year-old Briton was grievously injured early this morning when he was hit by a car while crossing the Mater Dei Hospital ring road, the police said.
The accident happened at 6.30am.
The car, a Tata, was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.
