Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 09:21

Briton injured in car accident on hospital ring road

A 45-year-old Briton was grievously injured early this morning when he was hit by a car while crossing the Mater Dei Hospital ring road, the police said. 

The accident happened at 6.30am.

The car, a Tata, was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Birżebbuġa. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Betting odds lean towards Labour

  2. Vitals consultant ‘received payments in...

  3. PM spent over €1.1 million on 109 trips

  4. No clash of the titans in final...

  5. Fifteen schoolchildren slightly injured...

  6. Malta must restore its reputation fast,...

  7. 91.7 per cent turnout among early voters

  8. Saturday's choice is between Malta and...

  9. Two children hospitalised after being...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed